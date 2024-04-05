Butaleja farmers rush to uproot cash crops as floods recede

Floods that ravaged Butaleja district on Wednesday have receded in some areas. However, some farmers are rushing to uproot their cassava and sweet potatoes to save the crops from rotting in case the areas flood again since it's a wet season. The most affected areas are Maizmasa, Himutu, Kaconga, Butaleja town council, and Butaleja sub-county. Five schools that were flooded are still closed. The flooded Butaleja-Mbale road is only being used by heavy vehicles which can maneuver. Butaleja District is a flood-prone area.