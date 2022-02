Busoga kingdom and religious leaders to be trained on roles towards parish development model

The first deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, along with the state Minister for the Elderly, Mafwabi Gidudu, have met with the Busoga kingdom and religious leaders from the Busoga region. This meeting is aimed at training Busoga kingdom and church leaders on their roles in the parish development model set to be launched on Saturday in Kibuku district