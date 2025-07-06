Business leaders asked to fund garbage collection

Authorities in Hoima City say they are planning to have private institutions pay for the collection of garbage following the introduction of a recycling plant by NEMA over ten years ago. Hoima City Council last month passed the Waste Management Ordinance 2025, which will help maintain hygiene and manage garbage, a significant challenge in service delivery. They note that there is a lot of garbage being dumped in the city, while others are being buried in the soil.