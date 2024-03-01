Bushenyi headteacher remanded over forgery

The grade one magistrates' court in Bushenyi has today remanded the head teacher at Bubaare Primary School, Lillian Ayebazibwe, a day after she was charged with forgery and uttering of false documents in relation to the 2023 Primary Leaving Examination results. Ayebazibwe is said to have been charged forging results, knowing that her school’s 2023 results were withheld by UNEB due to suspected malpractice. Mrs. Ayebazibwe was produced before the Grade One Magistrate Omar Ahmed Halima, where she was read her charges. The court denied Ayebazibwe's bail application and she was remanded to Nyamushekyera government prison until Tuesday, on Tuesday 5th March 2024, when she will reappear for mention.