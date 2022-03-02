Busega-Mpigi expressway project delayed by pandemic, to be completed in 2025

The minister of works and transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, has attributed the delays in the construction of the Busega Mpigi expressway to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Gen. Katumba however said plans are underway to fully facilitate the contractor to complete the 23 kilometre express way by 2025. The minister, together with UNRA officials and the contractor, china civil engineering corporation today inspected the progress of works on the Busega Mpigi express way