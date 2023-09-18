Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Wakiso NRM boss dies after dropping his children at school
  • 2 National Traders up in arms over withholding tax
  • 3 World Five Israelis to go on trial over gang-rape of Briton
  • 4 National Africa cancer burden to double in 20 years  -  WHO
  • 5 National Village chairman found dead in Kyegegwa stone quarry