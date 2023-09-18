Busambaga residents set up a community self help initiative

Residents of Katabi Busambaga Village in Entebbe Municipality have launched a self help oganisation to support youth , single mothers and vulnerable families in entrepreneurship. First Love Global Ministries is intended to help families develop house hold projects, empowering women, helping the needy families and educating vulnerable children and a number of them have so far been identified .This kind of initiative was started in by Alaric and Jane Hunt.