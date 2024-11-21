Bunyana village tackles food insecurity and health

Food insecurity, inadequate health services, and lack of clean water remain prevalent in rural Uganda. However, in Bunyana Village, Namutumba District, a small community is charting a new path by embracing participatory approaches to address these pressing issues, witnessing tangible results. This active involvement in identifying and implementing solutions has not only enhanced food security but also fostered a sense of empowerment and ownership within the community, demonstrating the transformative power of grassroots participation.