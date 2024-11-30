Bulambuli landslide survivors struggle amid dire conditions

Days after the landslide disaster in Bulambuli, the weather there remains dire. At least eight people are still admitted to Muyembe Health Center IV, having sustained several bodily injuries. One of them has a broken arm, and two have been transferred to Mbale Regional Hospital, but they are out of danger. The survivors have been relocated to Bunambutye Resettlement Primary School, but they still lack basic needs such as food, mattresses, nets, clothes, and saucepans.