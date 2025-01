Bulambuli landslide survivors face ongoing struggles

The survivors of the November 2024 Bulambuli landslides, who were earlier resettled in the Bunambutye resettlement camp, say they continue to hold onto the painful experiences and challenges, which include inadequate access to social services like education. We spoke to Christine Nejesa, who lost six relatives in the tragedy, including both parents, and she shared the plight of those in the camp.