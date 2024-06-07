Builders board sets up quality checklist for poor structures

The office of the Inspector General of Government has welcomed an initiative by the National Building Review Board to come up with a checklist for potential buyers of condominium property, to avoid being cheated. This follows complaints from buyers of apartments that don’t meet their interests and expectations. The IGG’s office has received over 30 complaints from those who said they had acquired substandard buildings but had no knowledge of what to look out for.