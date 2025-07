Buikwe South MP Lulume joins People's Front citing fight for freedom

Buikwe South MP Dr. Michael Lulume Bayigga says the urge to fight for freedom and the rule of law are some of the reasons why he crossed over to the People's Front for Freedom from the Democratic Party, which is in cooperation with the NRM government that he terms dictatorial. He says he feels comfortable working with what he termed tested opposition politicians in the recently formed PFF. Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde reports.