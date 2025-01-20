Bugiri faces waste crisis, residents launch cleanup

Bugiri Municipality, along the Jinja-Tororo highway, is grappling with a severe waste management crisis. The town's streets, markets, and drainage systems are choked with garbage, creating a deplorable environment. Despite paying taxes, the residents are frustrated with the lack of municipal services to address the growing sanitation issues. The town's filthy state has even led some people to relocate, highlighting the scale of the problem. In response, a group of young residents initiated a cleanup drive to tackle the garbage issue.