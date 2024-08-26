Bishop Kisembo spearheads Kabarole Church missionary hospital revival

Kabarole Church Missionary Hospital in Fort Portal is seeking support from the government and well-wishers to revive the health facility. The hospital constructed in 1903 by the Church Missionary Society, Uganda’s second oldest Missionary hospital has dilapidated buildings and has not been renovated for several years. The bishop of Ruwenzori diocese Reuben Kisembo has asked for support from all well-wishers and people born in this hospital to join hands to revive the facility and support it with new equipment. Bishop Kisembo was yesterday officially handing over medical equipment to the hospital administration valued at 40 million which were donated by Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth Bagaya.