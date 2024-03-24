Best ways to ensure good oral health

Oral diseases are among the most common noncommunicable diseases worldwide, affecting an estimated 3.5 billion people. While the global burden of oral health conditions is growing, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, the overall burden of oral health conditions on services is likely to keep increasing because of population growth and aging. Tonight, in Health Focus, Walter Mwesigye speaks to a dental specialist on the best practices to ensure good oral health. This week, the world commemorated World Oral Health Day, meant to raise awareness about good oral health practices.