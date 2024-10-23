Beatrice Askul appointed to the EALA regional assembly by Ruto

The Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for the East African Community will now transact business at the East African Legislative Assembly three months after her appointment. Beatrice Askul was appointed to the regional assembly during the second cabinet of William Ruto which culminated after he relieved all the previous ministers of their duties except for the vice president and the prime cabinet secretary. Askul took the oath of allegiance during the Wednesday plenary of the regional assembly sitting in Kampala.