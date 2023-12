Balaalo issue: local authorities in Gulu and Amuru impound over 800 cattle

With the expiry of the deadline for non-compliant herdsmen also known as ‘Balaalo’ to leave Northern Uganda, the Central Government has moved to confiscate over 830 heads of cattle in Amuru and Gulu Districts. The cattle were impounded from areas where the herdsmen had just fled, to avoid arrest as ordered by President Yoweri Museveni.