Bail granted to Anti-corruption protesters

The court has granted a 100,000 shillings cash bail to each of the 10 people arrested last Tuesday during the anti-corruption protests in Kampala. Two others were granted a cash bail of 200,000 shillings as the suspects appeared before the Chief Magistrate's Court at Buganda Road. They have been on remand at Luzira Prison since last Tuesday on charges of causing a common nuisance.