Award winning author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija charged in court

Buganda road court has remanded Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a writer, to Kitalya prisons until 21st January after he pleaded not guilty to two counts of offensive communication. Kakwenza is accused of using his social media platforms to disturb the peace of President Museveni and the commander of the land forces Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani said that Kakwenza was asked to apply for bail but declined as he had to first consult his lawyers.