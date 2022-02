Auditor General’s report warns of unsustainable borrowing

The Auditor-General has expressed concern about Uganda’s growing debt as opposed to the slow growth rate of resources and says this is becoming unsustainable. The audit report for FY 2020/21 indicates that the debt burden is at 47% per cent and is on the periphery of what the International Monetary Fund regards as risky for developing countries. The debt swelled to 69.9 trillion shillings from 56.9 trillion in the previous financial year.