Attorney general, DPP call for amending penal code amid anti-homosexuality bill debate

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General have agreed with civic society and law dons from Makerere that the country does not require a new law to fight homosexuality. Instead, the groups all say the penal code addresses most of the provisions against homosexuality, calling on parliament to amend the code to suit their objective. The call came as government officials met the parliamentary committee of legal affairs, which is scrutinizing the Anti Homosexuality Bill 2023.