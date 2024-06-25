Attempted arson attack on Madibira Primary School dormitory

Police and other security agencies are probing an attempted arson attack on a boys’ dormitory at Madibira Primary School in Busia Municipality. Some sections of the dormitory, which houses over 55 pupils, were reportedly sprinkled with petrol by a suspected arsonist who had locked its entrance from outside. Police recovered a one-and-a-half-liter bottle containing petrol from the scene. A team of security officials and parents have visited and camped at the school.