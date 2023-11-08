Arua leaders say formation of new districts led to staff shortage

District leaders have asked the government to consider lifting the ban on recruitment of new employees for local governments to allow them to take on some critical staff. They told the state minister for economic monitoring Beatrice Akello that out of the 12 Head of Department positions, nine are being held in acting capacity which hinders their decision-making and affects service delivery. Akello, who is inspecting government projects in Arua district has promised to engage the ministries concerned on the matter of under-staffing. JUMA KIRYA has more details in this story.