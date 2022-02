Arua hospital staff detained over theft

Police in Arua has arrested 3 staff at Arua regional referral hospital over theft of hospital equipment that includes HP laptops, and a Samsung Galaxy tab phone. This is the second time that police has arrested officials from the Arua regional referral hospital over theft of government equipment. On 27th March 2020, Arua hospital Ambulance disappeared at the Arua hospital parking yard leading to the arrest of five hospital staff.