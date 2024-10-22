Arua hospital registers reduction in maternal mortality

Arua Regional Referral Hospital has reported a reduction in maternal mortality rate at 279 per 100,000 deliveries during the 2023/2024 financial year. This reflects a reduction from the previous year’s rate of 356 per 100,000 deliveries. The hospital attributes this to multiple factors including those in communities, including difficulties in transporting expectant mothers from rural communities to healthcare facilities, especially those with complications, among others.