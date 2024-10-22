Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National NRM disowns woman remanded for slapping traffic officer 
  • 2 National LIST: Museveni pardons 130 convicts, released from prison
  • 3 News DRC army says it takes back Kalembe from M23, rebels deny
  • 4 National Bunyoro Kitara king discharged from hospital
  • 5 National Jinja women challenge gender norms, hire husbands as boat crew