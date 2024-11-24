Arua district health officer killed in land wrangle

Police in Arua are investigating the circumstances under which the area's Acting District Health Officer, Dr. Paul Bishop Drileba, was killed in cold blood, allegedly due to a land battle. Swaib Toko, the Arua Resident District Commissioner, reported that the deceased, in the company of three others, had gone to survey his land in Ojibari Village, Ayayia Parish, Ajia Sub-County, when a mob attacked and lynched him. The surveyor, who was there to demarcate the boundaries, survived the attack but sustained severe injuries, while the others fled as the gang turned on the 55-year-old District Health Officer. Police are holding two people to assist with the investigation, and more suspects are being sought.