Archimandrite Constantinos Mbona Bingi elected Orthodox Bishop of South Sudan

The Executive Secretary of the Joint Christian Council, Archimandrite Constantinos Mbona Bingi, has been elected as the new Orthodox Bishop of South Sudan. He was consecrated in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday, a ceremony presided over by the Patriarch of Africa, Theodore II of Alexandria. Mbona Bingi was received last evening by the Orthodox Church community at Entebbe Airport. He will be based in South Sudan.