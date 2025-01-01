Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu asks politicians to desist from violence

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, has asked politicians to desist from resorting to violence while dealing with those they disagree with politically. This comes as the country prepares for the election campaign starting this year. Kazimba says it is time for everyone to respect each other’s political views to avoid situations of violence that arise from the political climate. This was during the New Year's service at All Saints Church in Nakasero