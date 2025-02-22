Archbishop of Gulu, Raphael Wokorach presides over consecration new prelate

The Archbishop of Gulu, Raphael Wokorach, is presiding over the consecration of his successor as Bishop of Nebbi, Constantine Rupiny, at a ceremony at the Cathedral grounds in Nebbi. Vice President Jessica Alupo is representing the government at the ceremony. Earlier, the outgoing Bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, now Archbishop of Gulu, Raphael P'Mony Wokorach, expressed his pleasure in formally handing over the Nebbi Diocese today with the consecration of his successor, Fr. Constantine Rupiny. The Archbishop of Gulu admitted that serving both Nebbi Diocese and Gulu Archdiocese at the same time has been demanding, and his successor will now relieve him of the double duty. On November 26, 2024, Pope Francis appointed the Rector of Uganda Martyrs National Major Seminary in Alokulum, Fr. Constantine Rupiny, as the new Bishop of Nebbi, replacing Raphael P'Mony Wokorach.