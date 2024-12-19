Archbishop Kaziimba calls for parental discipline during holidays

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has called on parents to utilize the extended holiday period as an opportunity to instill discipline in their children and help them adapt to the changing society. In his Christmas message delivered at Namirembe Cathedral this morning, the Archbishop attributed the prevailing moral decadence to parental laxity. He condemned human rights abuses, particularly those perpetrated by security operatives.