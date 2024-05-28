Angar: The First Comboni Missionaries’ Parish

When most people hear the word church they probably think of a building. Maybe it is a fancy building or a simple building where believers gather. But biblically speaking, a church is much more than a building. And the Comboni missionaries knew that in creating the desired impact in their expedition to spread Christianity, the Church was instrumental. In Nebbi Diocese, Christianity, dates as far back as 100 years. We visited Angal and Orrusi where the Comboni missionaries put up the first Parish Churches. Parishes play a crucial role in maintaining religious and community life within churches, providing support and guidance to their members, and extending their influence into the broader society through outreach and charitable efforts.