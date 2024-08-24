Analysts predict FDC's struggles will ease Museveni's path to 2026 victory

A section of analysts says the differences within the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party cannot be resolved, and that the party has no chance of capturing power from the ruling government in the upcoming 2026 presidential election. Speaking to NTV, Dr. Patrick Wakida, a former FDC member, says the biggest mistake Dr. Kizza Besigye made was relinquishing the party leadership in 2016. Wakida, who is also a researcher, adds that Besigye remains the most popular FDC official. The former Chief Executive of Research World International claims that President Museveni will have a smoother path to electoral victory in 2026, due to the continued deepening of fault lines within the FDC.