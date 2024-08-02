Analysts expect Bank of Uganda to maintain rates amid inflation

Financial markets analysts have said that there are expectations that the Bank of Uganda may keep lending rates at the current 10.25% in June 2024 as the central bank looks to contain rising prices. Recent Bureau of Statistics records show that July inflation accelerated for the third month to hit 4%. In an economic outlook conversation with NTV Business, analysts also advised the Uganda Revenue Authority to promptly address traders’ concerns, which led to a two-day business closure this week. They warned that disruptions in trade activity could destabilize supply chains and have a knock-on effect on exchange rates. Malcolm Musiime reports.