An estimated 14 million Ugandans have mental health problems

On World Mental Health Day, a startling estimation has emerged - nearly 14 million Ugandans could be silently battling mental health issues. While the vast scale of this crisis remains largely undocumented, experts warn that Uganda's youthful demographic is increasingly vulnerable. Dr. Hafsa Lukwata, the acting Assistant Commissioner for Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health spoke to WALTER MWESIGYE about a concern that could be far more pervasive than we realize.