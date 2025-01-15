Amuriat criticizes short voter register update period

Forum for Democratic Change President Patrick Oboi Amuriat has said the three-week time frame set by the Electoral Commission for the general update of the national voters' register is insufficient, given the weight and relevance of the exercise. According to Amuriat, the exercise may end prematurely, which could impact the credibility of the 2026 general elections. As DANIEL KIBET reports, the FDC leader has also hinted at the possibility of working with other opposition political parties where their views align.