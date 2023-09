Alupo commends church for backing youth

Vice president Jesca Alupo has commended the Church for patterning with compassion internal Uganda to empower young people by enabling their access medical care, education, life skills for job creation and employment.This was contained in a message read for her Hellen Asamo, the state minister for Gender Labor and social development during the commissioning ceremony of over 200 graduands whose education was supported by Compassion International Uganda.