Alupo asks new assistant RDCS, RCCs to avoid politics

Vice President Jessica Alupo has tasked the newly appointed assistant Resident District Commissioners and Resident City Commissioners to focus on service to Ugandans, instead of looking at any political ambitions they might have ahead of the 2026 elections. The call came as the vice president presided over the graduation of 354 assistant RDCs and RCCs, who were recently appointed by the president. Alupo was accompanied by the prime minister Robinah Nabbanja for the event, at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi district.