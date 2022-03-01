African SMEs look to change in post COVID-19 recovery

Africa’s start-ups and small and medium enterprises in the Africa Free Continental Trade Area (AfCFTA) have been encouraged to change their mindset and attitude if they are to address the crisis facing them as they move to recover in this post Covid period. The call came during the fourth Strategic Leaders' Summit 2022, where entrepreneurs we urged to re-think, retool, innovate, digitize and transform to be able to tap into the free trade area.