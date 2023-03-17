Adjumani district pleased that fewer mothers dying in childbirth

Adjumani district has reported a decline in the number of children who die before and during birth. District Health Officer in Charge of Maternal and Child Health Henry Lulu attribute the decline to the continued interventions by the United Nations population fund through its provision of humanitarian aid, especially to refugee settlement. He said the district has in the last six months registered 56 prenatal death. He was speaking during a handover ceremony of Medical equipment to support the sector of Maternal and Child Health at Adjumani Hospital.