Accountant General: The BoU money was wrongly transferred

In a scandal that has raised serious concerns about financial management in Uganda, the Ministry of Finance has confirmed that over 60 billion Uganda shillings, intended to service the country’s public debt, was instead transferred to two companies; Roadway Company Limited and MJS International that were not registered as government service providers. Now, lawmakers are investigating how this unprecedented financial misallocation occurred. This issue is being closely scrutinized by the Committee of Parliament on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises.