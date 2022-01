A section of Kampala residents start year in prayer

Nighttime prayers were some of the hallmarks of activities to ring in the new year for many Ugandans last night. The prayers led by religious leaders were conducted in line with the COVID-19 SOPs in various parts of the city and the country generally. At Namirembe cathedral, prayers were led by Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalirira while at Worship House Nansana, Pastor Wilson Bugembe led the prayers.