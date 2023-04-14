A profile of the late OPM permanent secretary

'A technocrat who will be hard to replace'. That is how his friends and those who worked with Keith Muhakanizi, former Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister over the years, describe him. Muhakanizi who formerly served as the Finance Ministry's Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury, died in a hospital in Milan, Italy after a long illness. Those he worked with before he was transferred to the OPM, says he has left an indelible mark on Uganda's economic growth and development.