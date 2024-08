50 displaced persons leave Kiteezi camp, but 200 still stuck

Following the 10th August disaster at the Kiteezi Landfill, the Uganda Red Cross Society has released at least 50 people who had taken refuge there after losing their belongings. According to the Red Cross, all those recently discharged from a special center set aside for the displaced were tenants in the area. However, most of those still in tents are property owners seeking compensation from the government to settle elsewhere.