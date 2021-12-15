33 doctors, interns arrested over petition to speaker

At least 33 doctors, interns and pre-interns have been arrested while delivering a petition to the speaker of parliament. The petitioners want the ministry of health to attend to their demands, which include paying all interns at least 2.5 Million shillings, ensuring that all hospitals have Personal Protective Equipment and drugs and improving their general working conditions. The medical workers have threatened to continue with their strike and also withdraw emergency services in all hospitals if their demands are not met.