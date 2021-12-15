Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Daily Monitor
  • 1 Other Sport Uganda in favourable draws for hockey Nations Cup
  • 2 Soccer Kataka, Maroons on tough away missions as Proline seek to bounce back
  • 3 Other Sport Namutebi starts Uganda off in Abu Dhabi
  • 4 Travel 100 things to do this festive season: The birding paradise that is L.Victoria
  • 5 National UN probes possible rights violations in DRC after UPDF bombardments
  • 6 National Wildlife crime cases double - UWA
  • 7 National Health experts warn on brain drain
  • 8 Homes and Property Lumu’s art adds life, colour, and creates therapy in living spaces
  • 9 Homes and Property The uneasy relationship between taxes and real estate