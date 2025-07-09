2025 Uganda top 100 mid-sized companies survey launched

Nation Media Group Uganda, in collaboration with KPMG, has officially launched the 2025 edition of the Uganda Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey today. This year, the survey is proudly powered by Equity Bank, with additional support from Huawei Technologies Uganda Co. Ltd. and the Uganda Securities Exchange. The Top 100 Survey is designed to identify, recognize, and support Uganda’s most exceptional medium-sized enterprises—those driving economic development and creating jobs. To delve deeper into this important initiative, I am joined by Olivia Mugaba, Head of SME at Equity Bank Uganda, to gain further insights into their involvement in the survey.