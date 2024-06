2024 O-level exams to be held under both new and old syllabi

Later this year, the Uganda National Examinations Board will be holding two sets of O-level exams under the new and old syllabi. But how is UNEB pulling this off, and what challenges have the national examiner faced in developing exams under the new syllabus? To share this with us, we have Andrew Kyamagero having a one-on-one with UNEB Executive Director, Dan Odongo