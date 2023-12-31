141 Former LRA combatants received, cautioned against Crime in Uganda amnesty

The government has formally received 141 former Lord's Resistance Army combatants at the SOS Community Centre, Pece Pawel Central in Gulu District, after abandoning the rebellion three months ago in the DR Congo. The Minister for Northern Uganda Affairs Grace KWIY-U-CWINY cautioned the ex-combatants against engaging in crime after being granted amnesty. The 4 Infantry Division Deputy Commander Brig Gen John Musoke, who spoke for the army, assured the returnees of safety and security and urged parents to protect their children from a life of crime.