Youth leaders urged to emulate pan africanist leader Kwame Nkrumah

Youth leaders have been encouraged to follow the example of Pan-African leader and former Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah in promoting peace, unity, and development across the African continent. This call, made by former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, came during the Kwame Nkrumah memorial public lecture at Makerere University. Dr. Rugunda emphasized that Nkrumah is remembered as a leader who sacrificed greatly to see the entire continent liberated from colonialism.