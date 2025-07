Widow in a bitter battle with her late husband’s relatives

The death of a spouse can be challenging for a widow on different fronts. It can trigger property wrangles, in particular, the distribution of matrimonial property, when wills are unclear or not updated.Aisha Ibolo is entangled in a bitter battle with her late husband’s relatives and friends, who she accuses of denying her access to his estate despite her holding letters of administration. We have more in this report.