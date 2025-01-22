WHO tips NDA on how to improve standards

While the National Drug Authority's systems and operations already meet international standards, highlighted by its Quality Control Laboratory, which is rated among the best globally, outdated laws and certain unfavorable clauses currently prevent the authority from reaching Maturity Level Three. This was revealed during a two-day meeting between National Drug Authority, the Ministry of Health, and a team from the World Health Organisation, led by Prof Rogerio Gaspar, Director of the Regulation and Pre-qualification Department at World Health Organisation,WHO in Geneva. The discussions focused on the technical steps needed to help the NDA achieve Maturity Level Three, a key standardization program for drug regulators. This prestigious level has only been attained by eight countries in Africa to date