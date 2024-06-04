Urgent call to restore historic Mapeera Kigungu Church

Entebbe pilgrims are calling on the government and the catholic fraternity to renovate the historical Mapeera Kigungu church, which is currently submerged by rising water levels of Lake Victoria. Mapeera Church was built on the spot in Kiggungu, where the two French missionaries of Fr. Siméon Lourdel, also known as Mapeera and Brother Amans Delmas, arrived in the country on 17 February 1879. The call came as the pilgrims made their way to Namugongo to pay homage to the Uganda Martyrs, who were among the first converts of Fr Lourdel and Brother Amans.